The Stories We Tell

The Stories We Tell Audio will be available later today.

In this episode, we talk to a 74-year old woman whose husband's death has led her to skydiving, and a beekeeper who thinks his hives have been stolen by mobsters. Then we travel to Mogadishu to learn about a reality show called "Inspire Somalia," which is trying to remind a country that's been terrorized by Islamic extremists that it could once again be the kind of place where people can sing in public.