Loyola Upsets Nevada

The Loyola Ramblers' upset against Nevada surprised many basketball watchers, including fans of Loyola's breakout star, the team chaplain Sister Jean.

Now, we've got a quick update on March Madness. The 11th-seeded Loyola Ramblers are one of the biggest surprises of the NCAA men's basketball tournament this year.

Yesterday, Loyola Chicago scored a victory against the University of Nevada to advance to the tournament's Elite Eight. Not only is the team an unexpected contender, they also have a breakout star - their 98-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt. You might know her as just Sister Jean.

KING: Earlier this week, I talked to Sister Jean about Loyola's success and how she starts every game with a team prayer.

JEAN DOLORES-SCHMIDT: Good and gracious God, we need your help, and sometimes we need it more than ever. And that's what's happening to us in the NCAA.

INSKEEP: Talk about the power of prayer. Last night, the Ramblers won with a three-point shot in the last 10 seconds of the game. Brian Anderson called the game for CBS.

BRIAN ANDERSON: He kicks it, Townes for three - yes, sir.

INSKEEP: OK. Now, Sister Jean herself admitted that her own NCAA Tournament bracket did not even have Loyola going this far. But she told CBS Sports she wasn't too worked up about that.

DOLORES-SCHMIDT: I said, I don't care that you broke my bracket. I'm ready for the next one.

KING: Loyola University Chicago faces off against the ninth-seeded Kansas State Wildcats tomorrow night, and Sister Jean will be right there on the sidelines.

