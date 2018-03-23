At Least 1 Killed In Hostage Standoff In Southern France

A gunman has killed one person and taken several others hostage in a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A hostage situation is underway in France. It's unfolding in the southwestern part of the country. Police and special forces have been sent to a supermarket where one person is confirmed dead. Reporter Jake Cigainero is on the line from Paris. Hi there.

JAKE CIGAINERO, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.

INSKEEP: Would you just lay out what happened when, so far as you know?

CIGAINERO: Sure. At this point, we know that a man entered this market armed with a gun. And at this point, we - the local police chief said that one person is believed to be dead. And local authorities have said at least two others inside the supermarket have been injured. Hundreds of police have been deployed to the area, and it's been blocked off. And we're hearing reports that some of the hostages may have been released, but authorities are still calling the hostage situation unstable.

INSKEEP: What kind of a place is this town in Southwestern France?

CIGAINERO: Steve, it's a small village in the southwest of France just on the border of Spain. It's right by the mountains. It's very picturesque. But it's very country, and it's very rural.

INSKEEP: OK. And we have a situation here that is still unfolding - stating the obvious. And so it's a good moment to add this caveat that we don't - any information we get now is provisional at best and incomplete at best. But people will be asking about a motive. What's going on here? What is on the gunman's mind, so far as anybody might know? What evidence might suggest it?

CIGAINERO: Well, Steve, apparently, there was an attack just before this hostage situation that is believed to be linked. Just before the supermarket hostage situation, a group of four policemen on their morning jog in civilian clothing were attacked. One policeman was shot in the shoulder. The latest we have on that policeman is that he is being treated in the hospital. And so these two situations are believed to be linked at this point.

INSKEEP: Oh, so what we have here is someone who attacked police officers in civilian clothes - the police officers are in civilian - clothes attacked police officers and then retreated in some fashion to the supermarket. Is that right?

CIGAINERO: Exactly. They were on their jog. He opened fire. One was injured. He fled the scene, and he retreated into the supermarket where he has taken these hostages.

INSKEEP: How do French authorities respond to an incident like this given the high-profile attacks that were identified as terrorist attacks in past occasions in recent years?

CIGAINERO: Well, as I mentioned, hundreds of police have been deployed to the area. They have negotiators on site. There are helicopters buzzing overhead. They're treating it very seriously. And the prime minister said the situation is serious and is officially calling it a terrorist attack. In fact, the prosecutor in - the local prosecutor, excuse me, said this man claimed to be a member of ISIS. And so the anti-terror section of the prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into this particular attack.

INSKEEP: OK. So we have this claim of being a member of ISIS, which we'll have to learn more about in days to come, but we'll note that. I'm just curious, Jake, as you're there in Paris reporting this, is this the only thing that's on French media right now, the only thing on TV or radio, the only thing being discussed on the Internet?

CIGAINERO: It has overtaken French media at the moment. This is all anyone is watching and all anyone is talking about at the moment.

INSKEEP: OK. Mr. Cigainero, thanks very much, really appreciate it.

CIGAINERO: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: Jake Cigainero is a reporter in Paris. He's bringing us up to date on a situation in Southwestern France in a small town, where it is said that a man opened fire on off-duty police officers and now is engaged in what's described as a hostage situation in a supermarket.

