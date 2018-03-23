Trump Threatens Veto Of Spending Deal Hours Before Government Would Shut Down

Enlarge this image toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

Updated 10:31 a.m. ET

President Trump is threatening a veto of a massive spending bill hours before the government would shut down without the funding.

The massive $1.3 trillion spending bill passed both chambers of Congress after lengthy negotiations between leaders of both parties. The Senate passed it late Thursday, and most lawmakers have left Washington.

Trump tweeted just before 9 a.m. ET that he is "considering a veto" because the bill does not address his immigration priorities:

Even the threat of a veto this late in the game is highly unusual for a president, particularly one whose party controls both chambers of Congress. This is quite literally the opposite of facilitating a functioning government.

It's unclear what spurred the president's tweet, but he's a noted Fox & Friends watcher. On the show this morning, one contributor was on the couch railing against the bill, deeming it a "swamp budget" because there is no border wall.

The White House had been looped in throughout spending negotiations, and ironically Friday morning, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had told Fox News the president planned to sign the bill.

Conway is not the only administration official to say the president would sign the bill. NPR's Tamara Keith points out that Vice President Pence praised the bill during an event in New Hampshire Thursday — and that Trump would sign it.

Also Thursday, as NPR's Scott Horsley points out, budget director Mick Mulvaney said the president would sign it — while standing with Marc Short, the White House's director of legislative affairs.

"Let's cut right to the chase — is the president going to sign the bill? Yes," Mulvaney said. "Why? Because it funds his priorities."

Mulvaney cited that it increases spending for national defense, opioids, school safety, workforce development, and it starts funding for infrastructure. He also noted that it does a lot of what the administration wants on immigration.

"So all things considered," Mulvaney said (not referring to the vaunted NPR show), "when we look at the bill, we have to weigh what we asked for and what we had to give away to it. Is it perfect? No. Is it exactly what we asked for in the budget? No. Were we ever going to get that? No. That's not how the process works."

He added, "Did we get everything that we wanted when it comes to immigration? Absolutely not. Did we get a DACA fix? No. And let's make it clear. The president wanted a DACA fix as part of this deal. He had offered a large package with a complete DACA fix in exchange for the entire wall. He offered a small package: three years worth of a DACA fix for three years worth of wall. The Democrats in the House and the Senate have made it clear, they think they're winning in the courts and they do not want to fix this legislatively."

That's not quite true. Trump demanded changes to legal immigration in addition to wall funding in exchange for a DACA fix. Trump has repeatedly rejected bipartisan DACA fixes that would swap a permanent fix for the legal status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals enrollees for money to build a border wall. The White House demanded broader changes to legal immigration that Democrats wouldn't support.

Trump's threat, however, is welcome news to fiscal hawks who had railed on the bill's spending increases in recent days.

For all the angst in Washington that Trump's tweet is causing, it's of course unclear that he will actually follow through.