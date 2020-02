Weekly Wrap: "Data. Data. Data." Cambridge Analytica, sanctuary cities, Blockbuster, and the Backstreet Boys. New York Times immigration reporter Caitlin Dickerson (@itscaitlinhd) and David Greene (@nprgreene), host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First, join Sam to talk about the week that was. Plus, a call to a listener in Finland, and the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.