Student Civils Rights Protesters From The 1960s Discuss 'March For Our Lives' In 1963, high school students in Birmingham, Ala. marched in protest of segregation. Hundreds were arrested, sprayed by hoses and attacked by dogs. As high school students get ready to come to Washington, D.C. for the "March For Our Lives," several of those 1963 marchers weigh in on their experiences and view of today's student movement.