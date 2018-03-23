A Tale of Two Books: Bunny Of The United States Hops Onto The Page

One bunny — Marlon Bundo Pence — is the subject of two very different books. A day before the Pence family released their's, comedian John Oliver released a parody.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

It's been quite a week for Marlon Bundo. The white-and-black rabbit hopped across the pages of not one but two picture books.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Who's Marlon Bundo? Let us help.

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIOBOOK, "MARLON BUNDO'S: A DAY IN THE LIFE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Marlon Bundo) Allow me to introduce myself. I am Marlon Bundo Pence. I live with my family here at the vice president's residence. Some people call me BOTUS, a name any bunny would love. It means bunny of the United States, a job I am very proud of.

CORNISH: That's the beginning of "Marlon Bundo's: A Day In The Life Of The Vice President."

CHANG: Some of the book's proceeds go to charity for kids with cancer and to fight human trafficking.

CORNISH: Bundo's owner, Charlotte Pence, wrote the book. She's the VIP's 24-year-old daughter. Her mother, Karen, illustrated the book.

CHANG: Now, John Oliver, the host of "Last Week Tonight," is no fan of Vice President Pence in part because of his stance on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights.

CORNISH: But...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "LAST WEEK TONIGHT")

JOHN OLIVER: Through gritted teeth, here it is. I kind of like his rabbit.

CORNISH: Especially his name.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "LAST WEEK TONIGHT")

OLIVER: His name is Marlon Bundo...

(LAUGHTER)

OLIVER: ...Which, again - it kills me to say this - is an objectively good name for a bunny.

(LAUGHTER)

OLIVER: And Marlon Bundo is a great rabbit. He has his own Instagram account. Here he is making an important phone call.

CORNISH: Still, Oliver couldn't resist a poke at the Pences.

CHANG: He revealed a second childrens' book written by the BOTUS himself. It's called "A Day In The Life Of Marlon Bundo." The bunny has a bow tie and a boyfriend.

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIOBOOK, "A DAY IN THE LIFE OF MARLON BUNDO")

JIM PARSONS: (As Marlon Bundo) And we both said we will get married and hop together forever.

CHANG: That's from the audio book.

CORNISH: There is a problem, though. Stink Bug is in charge, and he looks an awful lot like Mike Pence.

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIOBOOK, "A DAY IN THE LIFE OF MARLON BUNDO")

JOHN LITHGOW: (As Stink Bug) Boy bunnies don't marry boy bunnies.

CHANG: Both books have hit the top 10 on Amazon this week. But the gay bunny book is now on backorder.

CORNISH: But as good reading, how do these books stack up? Here's Alexandra Alter. She covers publishing for "The New York Times."

ALEXANDRA ALTER: The John Oliver book has more of a classic story arc - there's a conflict; there's an antagonist; there's a resolution at the end; there's some tension - while the Pence family book unfolds chronologically without much drama.

CHANG: It's still cute, though, just straightforward.

CORNISH: Author Charlotte Pence supports the Oliver book, saying it's also for a good cause. Proceeds from his book go to support gay youth and AIDS United.

CHANG: It's all good for the real-life Marlon Bundo, too. On his social media accounts, the rabbit writes, the only thing better than one bunny book for charity is two bunny books for charity - #BOTUS.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.