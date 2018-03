How Incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton's Style Aligns President Trump's John Bolton is the latest Fox news commentator to join the Trump administration. He's built up a reputation as a hawk, rather than a consensus builder on some of the most pressing issues facing the U.S., Iran and North Korea.

How Incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton's Style Aligns President Trump's National Security How Incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton's Style Aligns President Trump's How Incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton's Style Aligns President Trump's Audio will be available later today. John Bolton is the latest Fox news commentator to join the Trump administration. He's built up a reputation as a hawk, rather than a consensus builder on some of the most pressing issues facing the U.S., Iran and North Korea. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor