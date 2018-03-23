As Fighting Season Begins In Afghanistan, Trump Administration Aims For Peace Talks The Trump administration aims to turn up the heat on the Taliban and force those fighters into peace talks proposed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Positive assessments by U.S. commanders there during a visit by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are a stark contrast to darker appraisals from the U.S. intelligence community and a top Afghanistan scholar.

