Accessibility links

Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Danny Trejo; The Evolution Of Artificial Intelligence Trejo says his experience in San Quentin State Prison prepared him for acting. Maureen Corrigan recommends two books that grapple with real-life mysteries. Tech reporter Cade Metz talks about robots.
NPR logo Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Danny Trejo; The Evolution Of Artificial Intelligence
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Danny Trejo; The Evolution Of Artificial Intelligence

Fresh Air

Enlarge this image

Actor Danny Trejo, shown here in 2014, produced the documentary Survivors Guide To Prison, which focuses on injustices within the criminal justice system. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney hide caption

toggle caption
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Actor Danny Trejo, shown here in 2014, produced the documentary Survivors Guide To Prison, which focuses on injustices within the criminal justice system.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Danny Trejo On Acting, Addiction And Playing 'The Mean Chicano Dude': Trejo says that his experience standing in the San Quentin prison yard waiting for a riot prepared him for acting: "You're absolutely scared to death ... [but] you have to pretend you're not."

2 Books Investigate The Mysteries Of Agatha Christie And The Golden State Killer: Maureen Corrigan recommends two books that grapple with real-life mysteries: Laura Thompson's biography of the sphinxlike Agatha Christie, and I'll Be Gone In The Dark, by the late Michelle McNamara.

Robots Are Now 'Creating New Robots,' Tech Reporter Says: The evolution of artificial intelligence has exploded over the past five years, leading to computers that can drive and talk. New York Times' Cade Metz explains how machines are learning on their own.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Danny Trejo On Acting, Addiction And Playing 'The Mean Chicano Dude'

2 Books Investigate The Mysteries Of Agatha Christie And The Golden State Killer

Robots Are Now 'Creating New Robots,' Tech Reporter Says

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.