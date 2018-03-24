Young Voices Nationwide March To Turn Gun Violence Protests Into Political Movement

As hundreds of thousands converge on Washington to demand gun control, we hear from demonstrators at sister "March for Our Lives" events across the U.S. and a counter "March for our Guns" in Montana.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Sarah McCammon in for Michel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Shouting) Enough is enough. Enough is enough. Enough is enough.

MCCAMMON: We're going to start the program today with sound from marches that took place across the country protesting gun violence. First to Pittsburgh, where Julia Gaetano is a high school junior.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JULIA GAETANO: We are a generation raised by grief and guns. We are a generation that they try to herd into complacency by using the lie that there is nothing that can be done.

(CHEERING)

MCCAMMON: Across the country today, other students said they want to turn their protests into a political movement.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KAITLIN SLAGTER: I can't vote yet, but in three months, I will be turning 18.

ABBY GETZ: I'm 18. I can vote.

SLAGTER: Young people can vote.

MAKENA THATCHER: I feel like if we make enough noise to upset Congress enough, something will happen.

MCCAMMON: That was Kaitlin Slagter of Sammamish, Wash., Abby Getz of Salt Lake City, Utah and Makena Thatcher of Mukilteo, Wash. Teachers march too, like Justin Williams in Wichita, Kan. He's a middle school English teacher, and he owns guns, but he says there's no place for them in the classroom.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JUSTIN WILLIAMS: I don't want to carry a gun in school. I have no desire to do that. I'm there to teach, and I don't want to have to think about it.

MCCAMMON: And there were counterdemonstrations. In Helena, Mont., protesters gathered at the March for our Guns. Here's Joe Chester.

JOE CHESTER: I believe that self-defense is a God given right, so I believe that our Second Amendment is a God-given right. And I don't want to see that infringed upon for law-abiding citizens.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.