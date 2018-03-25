Sunday Puzzle: Drop And Give Me 6

Enlarge this image toggle caption NPR NPR

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for some 8-letter words. Each one has a doubled letter somewhere in it. Drop the doubled letter, and the remaining letters in order will spell a 6-letter word that answers the second clue.



Example: Most strait-laced / Catholic official —> PRIMMEST, PRIEST

1. George Gallup, for one / Large sign that might be pinned on a wall

2. Mussing, as feathers / Court decision

3. ___ column (part of a car) / Thin cord

4. Buying and selling of goods / Force to do something

5. In a gloomy fashion / Sudden disappointment

6. Eliding or passing over / Activity at Vail, Colo.

7. Having no errors / Certain salt in chemistry

8. Risqué quality / City in Wisconsin [Hint: Both answers consist of an 8-letter word with two consecutive pairs of doubled letters. Drop each pair to leave a 4-letter word that answers the second clue.]

9. One sharing living quarters, as in a college dorm / Give four stars, for example

10. Is victorious / Soapy water

Last week's challenge: Think of a popular two-word song title in 7 letters. If you have the right one, you can rearrange the letters to name an animal and the sound it makes. What is it? Here's a hint: The title is in a foreign language.

Answer: "La Bamba" —> LAMB, BAA "La Bamba" —> LAMB, BAA

Next week's challenge: Easter is coming up next Sunday. Here's an Easter-related challenge from Jim Levering of San Antonio, Texas. Name a small but well-known U.S. city, followed by its two-letter state postal abbreviation. This string of letters, reading from left to right, spells two consecutive words that name distinctive characteristics of bunnies. What city is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, March 29 at 3 p.m. ET.