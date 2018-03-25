PHOTOS: Students Make Their Stand At D.C.'s 'March For Our Lives'

Hundreds of thousands of marchers rallied across the United States and around the world Saturday to demand action against gun violence. The "March for Our Lives" protest displayed the resilience behind a new wave of political activism, led by survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

For many students, the rallies were their first demonstration for a cause and a social reckoning of what they are capable of. They bundled in the nation's capital, delivering a defiant message: stricter gun regulation.

Witness the "March for Our Lives" events in Washington, D.C., as seen through the lenses of NPR photographers:

