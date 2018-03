How Does Cambridge Analytica Flap Compare With Obama's Campaign Tactics? NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Betsy Hoover, the online organizing director for Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign. Conservatives have drawn parallels between the work of Cambridge Analytica to the data operation of the Obama campaign.

How Does Cambridge Analytica Flap Compare With Obama's Campaign Tactics?

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Betsy Hoover, the online organizing director for Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign. Conservatives have drawn parallels between the work of Cambridge Analytica to the data operation of the Obama campaign.