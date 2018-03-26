Accessibility links

Pulse Nightclub Gunman's Father Was FBI Informant, According To Shooter's Widow's Lawyers Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen's father was an informant for the FBI. The defense for Mateen's widow, Noor Salman, filed a motion seeking to have the case dismissed or declared a mistrial due to this information. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with WMFE news director Catherine Welch about this development.
Heard on All Things Considered

Catherine Welch

