Pulse Nightclub Gunman's Father Was FBI Informant, According To Shooter's Widow's Lawyers Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen's father was an informant for the FBI. The defense for Mateen's widow, Noor Salman, filed a motion seeking to have the case dismissed or declared a mistrial due to this information. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with WMFE news director Catherine Welch about this development.

Pulse Nightclub Gunman's Father Was FBI Informant, According To Shooter's Widow's Lawyers National Pulse Nightclub Gunman's Father Was FBI Informant, According To Shooter's Widow's Lawyers Pulse Nightclub Gunman's Father Was FBI Informant, According To Shooter's Widow's Lawyers Audio will be available later today. Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen's father was an informant for the FBI. The defense for Mateen's widow, Noor Salman, filed a motion seeking to have the case dismissed or declared a mistrial due to this information. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with WMFE news director Catherine Welch about this development. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor