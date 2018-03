TV Series 'Trust' Revisits 1973 Kidnapping Of Oil Tycoon J. Paul Getty's Grandson Steve Jobs and Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle and a stellar cast take on the tale of the rich and unhappy family of J. Paul Getty in the new TV series Trust, but how different is it from the film All the Money in the World?

TV Series 'Trust' Revisits 1973 Kidnapping Of Oil Tycoon J. Paul Getty's Grandson Review TV Reviews TV Series 'Trust' Revisits 1973 Kidnapping Of Oil Tycoon J. Paul Getty's Grandson TV Series 'Trust' Revisits 1973 Kidnapping Of Oil Tycoon J. Paul Getty's Grandson Audio will be available later today. Steve Jobs and Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle and a stellar cast take on the tale of the rich and unhappy family of J. Paul Getty in the new TV series Trust, but how different is it from the film All the Money in the World? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor