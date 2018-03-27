Watch The Shacks Perform Live In The Studio At WFUV

VuHaus

The Shacks are one of my favorite new bands. They're locals, too!

The band's 2016 self-titled EP was a breath of fresh air with a sound that fused together a cornucopia of styles like funk, psychedelia, soul, and rock. Sometimes that mix happens all within one song, which speaks to the craftsmanship of The Shacks' fresh, innovative arrangements. Like good news being whispered right into your ear, the songs float even higher with the wonderfully dreamy vocals of Shannon Wise.

2018 looks to be a big year for The Shacks. The group was named a NPR Slingshot band to watch and will release its debut album Haze on March 30. The band also closed this year's SXSW Public Radio Day Stage. Luckily, this fast-rising duo of Wise and Max Shrager had time to visit Studio A with bandmates Evan Heinze and Ben Borchers for a conversation and performance.