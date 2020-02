Zach Braff and Alex Blumberg on 'Alex, Inc.' Zach Braff's character in the new ABC sitcom 'Alex, Inc.' is based on Alex Blumberg, who founded the podcast company Gimlet Media, and chronicled it in the podcast 'Start Up'. They talk to Sam about how the new TV show came to be. Follow @zachbraff, @abexlumberg, and @Gimletmedia. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.