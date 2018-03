Critics Attack 2020 Census Question On Citizenship Status The Commerce Department says the 2020 census will ask about citizenship. California's state attorney general is suing to stop the question, which census experts say could lead to an inaccurate count.

Critics Attack 2020 Census Question On Citizenship Status National Critics Attack 2020 Census Question On Citizenship Status Critics Attack 2020 Census Question On Citizenship Status Audio will be available later today. The Commerce Department says the 2020 census will ask about citizenship. California's state attorney general is suing to stop the question, which census experts say could lead to an inaccurate count. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor