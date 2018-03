More Lawmakers, Including Rep. Lance, Call On Zuckerberg To Testify As more lawmakers call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress, Noel King talks to Rep. Leonard Lance, who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, about what he wants to hear from Zuckerberg.

More Lawmakers, Including Rep. Lance, Call On Zuckerberg To Testify More Lawmakers, Including Rep. Lance, Call On Zuckerberg To Testify More Lawmakers, Including Rep. Lance, Call On Zuckerberg To Testify Audio will be available later today. As more lawmakers call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress, Noel King talks to Rep. Leonard Lance, who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, about what he wants to hear from Zuckerberg. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor