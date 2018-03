An Engineer's Quest To Save Stephen Hawking's Voice When Stephen Hawking's computer voice was in danger of disappearing, his team called Eric Dorsey for help. The Palo Alto-based engineer worked for the company that helped create Hawking's CallText 5010 speech system.

