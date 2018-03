Former Michigan State University Medical School Dean Faces Criminal Charges A former Michigan State University medical school dean who supervised notorious sports doctor Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges over allegations that he failed to protect women and girls from Nassar, groped female students and had porn on his office computer.

