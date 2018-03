Where Things Stand In Peru After Country's President Steps Down Peru's President Pablo Kuczynski stepped down last week, ahead of an impeachment vote. He faced corruption allegations. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with journalist Simeon Tegel about what this means for the region.

Peru's President Pablo Kuczynski stepped down last week, ahead of an impeachment vote. He faced corruption allegations. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with journalist Simeon Tegel about what this means for the region.