Largest And In Charge-Est Puzzle guru Art Chung presents Ophira and Jonathan with two Guinness World Records, and they must guess which of the two is bigger.
Puzzle Guru Art Chung, musician Jonathan Coulton and host Ophira Eisenberg play a game on NPR's Ask Me Another at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Puzzle Guru Art Chung, musician Jonathan Coulton and host Ophira Eisenberg play a game on NPR's Ask Me Another at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif/NPR

Which has a greater diameter: the world's largest disco ball or the world's largest beach ball? Puzzle guru Art Chung presents Ophira and Jonathan with two Guinness World Records, and they must guess which of the two is bigger.

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.