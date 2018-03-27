The Spoken Word

Mike Katzif/NPR
Contestants Meghan Ballback and Adrian Brune compete on NPR's Ask Me Another at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Contestants Meghan Ballback and Adrian Brune compete on NPR's Ask Me Another at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
You know those parts in songs where the singing stops and there's a poem, or a monologue, or something oddly spoken? In this game, Ophira and Jonathan perform dramatic recitations of odd spoken sections from popular songs, and contestants must guess the artist or song title.
