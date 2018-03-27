Accessibility links

The Spoken Word In this game, Ophira and Jonathan perform dramatic recitations of odd spoken sections from popular songs, and contestants must guess the artist or song title.
The Spoken Word

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.

The Spoken Word

Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Meghan Ballback and Adrian Brune compete on NPR's Ask Me Another at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Contestants Meghan Ballback and Adrian Brune compete on NPR's Ask Me Another at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif/NPR

You know those parts in songs where the singing stops and there's a poem, or a monologue, or something oddly spoken? In this game, Ophira and Jonathan perform dramatic recitations of odd spoken sections from popular songs, and contestants must guess the artist or song title.

Heard on Lena Hall: From Yitzhak to Hedwig.

