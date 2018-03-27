The Spoken Word

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mike Katzif/NPR Mike Katzif/NPR

You know those parts in songs where the singing stops and there's a poem, or a monologue, or something oddly spoken? In this game, Ophira and Jonathan perform dramatic recitations of odd spoken sections from popular songs, and contestants must guess the artist or song title.

Heard on Lena Hall: From Yitzhak to Hedwig.