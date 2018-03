The 1963 'Game Of Change,' Or Lack Thereof The 1963 men's basketball game between Loyola University Chicago and Mississippi State was dubbed "The Game of Change." But ESPN's Kevin Blackistone tells David Greene that name might be misleading.

The 1963 'Game Of Change,' Or Lack Thereof Sports The 1963 'Game Of Change,' Or Lack Thereof The 1963 'Game Of Change,' Or Lack Thereof Audio will be available later today. The 1963 men's basketball game between Loyola University Chicago and Mississippi State was dubbed "The Game of Change." But ESPN's Kevin Blackistone tells David Greene that name might be misleading. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor