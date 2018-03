Thousands Evacuate Eastern Ghouta In Syria After years of siege and bombardment, Syrian rebel groups in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus are surrendering one by one.

Thousands Evacuate Eastern Ghouta In Syria Middle East Thousands Evacuate Eastern Ghouta In Syria Thousands Evacuate Eastern Ghouta In Syria Audio will be available later today. After years of siege and bombardment, Syrian rebel groups in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus are surrendering one by one. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor