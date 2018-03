Congress Cutting Aid To Palestinians Over Controversial Stipend Practice As part of the spending package that President Trump signed last week is a law that cuts aid to Palestinians because of a controversial practice in which the Palestinian Authority pays stipends to the families of people who've committed attacks on Israelis and are dead or in jail.

