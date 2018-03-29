Accessibility links

First Listen: Dr. Octagon, 'Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation' The first Dr. Octagon project to reunite Kool Keith with Dan the Automator in 22 years picks up right where they left off, as weird and warped as ever.
NPR logo

Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation

First Listen: Dr. Octagon, 'Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Dr. Octagon, 'Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation'

Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Dr. Octagon's first album in 22 years, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, comes out Mar. 30 on Bulk Recordings. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Dr. Octagon's first album in 22 years, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, comes out Mar. 30 on Bulk Recordings.

Courtesy of the artist

When rapper Kool Keith and producer Dan the Automator recorded the original Dr. Octagon album in 1996, it felt like they invented a sub-genre of "weird rap." Keith already had a (poppa) large reputation as a wizard of non-sensical rhymes dating back to this days with New York's Ultramagnetic MCs. Dan was a well-respected, but low-profile, beatmaker in the Bay Area, whose debut 1989 single was a tongue-in-cheek, proto-horrorcore 12" entitled "Music To Be Murdered By." However eclectic on their own, both men were outliers in a hip-hop era that was still largely self-serious, eager to prove itself to mainstream detractors, whether via the cinematic street imagery of Nas, Biggie and Mobb Deep or the sonic sophistication of A Tribe Called Quest, Dr. Dre and the Wu-Tang's RZA.

The original Dr. Octagon album from 1996 (which was re-released a year later as Dr. Octagonecologyst) was a wholly unexpected success — it felt like an absurdist experiment, with Keith pursuing preposterous (and often prurient) prose over a mad scientist selection of Automator beats as likely to crib from Bartok and Pachelbel as it was Young Holt Unlimited and Rufus Thomas. The album launched prolific second acts for both artists, with Dan going onto a series of high-profile collaborations — with the likes of Prince Paul (Handsome Boy Modeling School), Del Tha Funkee Homosapien (Deltron 3030) and Damon Albarn (Gorillaz) — while Keith prolifically recorded under a slew of alter egos including Big Willie Smith, Mr. Nogatco and Tashan Dorsett.

Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation

Over the years, Keith reused the Dr. Octagon moniker on several releases, but the new Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation is the first Dr. Octagon project to reunite him with Dan since their original outing. By any measure, 22 years is a long time to wait between albums, yet Keith and Dan pick up right where they left off, weird and warped as ever.

It's not impolite to describe Dr. Octagon, then and now, as an acquired taste. Much of that lies with the listener's willingness to ride with Keith's maximalist approach to mixed metaphors. To wit, some random snippets from different song. From "Polka Dots":

Seahawker stalker
Wear my helmet in the VW
I'm in love with you
Clean the engine
You know how I cruise

From "Operation Zero":

Wimbledon Stadium
Leather seat recline
Superstar like Ernest Borgnine

From "Flying Waterbed":

I gotta disguise myself with a toupee
The afro got in tube socks looking like Dr. J
76er in the Specturm with Q-Bert and Automator on the mixer

On first pass, you're more likely to find bemusement than amusement in his relentless stream of consciousness, but with each repeated listen, his adroit turns of phrase and wordplay reveal themselves, like subliminal frames cut into film reel.

Despite Keith's larger-than-life presence, it wouldn't be a proper Dr. Octagon release without Dan the Automator's anchoring production. His palette leans dark on the new album, befitting some of the dystopian themes that creep into the songs. There's growling synthesizers and dissonant whines ("Octagon Octagon"), robotic beeps and bloops ("3030 Meets the Doc") and serrated strings and unruly guitars ("Operation Zero"). For all its moodiness though, one senses that Dan is having a ball emptying out a playpen of sound effects and samples. The best ten minutes, musically, might come in the middle of the album, beginning with "Bear Witness IV," which marks the third time Dan has invited San Francisco's DJ Q-Bert to let loose his virtuosic scratches. That's immediately followed with the surprisingly upbeat "Area 54," which combines piercing pianos, blaring horns and the album's funkiest drum loop to produce the best early '90s-era hip-hop basement jam of 2018.

When the first Dr. Octagon album appeared in 1996, its utter difference from the rest of the rap landscape is what helped it become a cult classic. Over two decades later, pop music is so atomized that it's hard to call anything "cult" when everything already feels like it's been parceled into countless micro-niches. Yet Moosebumps is still so embracing of its inner weirdness, so uninterested in lyrical trends or production fads, that it still sounds refreshingly unique, despite there being no shortage of bizarro-rap out there. That speaks to the distinctive talents of both Kool Keith and Dan the Automator as their Dr. Octagon collaborations remain capstone achievements in a pair of careers spanning 30 years running.

Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation

First Listen: Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation

01Octagon Octagon

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Octagon Octagon
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Polka Dots

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Polka Dots
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Black Hole Son

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Black Hole Son
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Power Of The World (S Curls)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Power Of The World (S Curls)
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Operation Zero

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Operation Zero
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Bear Witness IV

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Bear Witness IV
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Area 54

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Area 54
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Flying Waterbed

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Flying Waterbed
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

093030 Meets The Doc, Pt. 1

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    3030 Meets The Doc, Pt. 1
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Karma Sutra

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Karma Sutra
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Hollywood Tailswinging

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Hollywood Tailswinging
    Album
    Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
    Artist
    Dr. Octagon
    Label
    Bulk Recordings
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
Artist
Dr. Octagon
Label
Bulk Recordings
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety