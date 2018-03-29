Accessibility links

First Listen: The Aces, 'When My Heart Felt Volcanic' The Aces' full-length debut is a pop confectionery, and fit to be blasted from car stereos, but there's substance to its sweetness
NPR logo

When My Heart Felt Volcanic

First Listen: The Aces, 'When My Heart Felt Volcanic'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: The Aces, 'When My Heart Felt Volcanic'

When My Heart Felt Volcanic

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

The Aces' When My Heart Felt Volcanic comes out Apr. 6 on Red Bull Records. Alex Bortz/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Bortz/Courtesy of the artist

The Aces' When My Heart Felt Volcanic comes out Apr. 6 on Red Bull Records.

Alex Bortz/Courtesy of the artist

The very best pop music satisfies a craving. With bubblegum pop, the sugar rush can come on too strong and cause a mean crash. Trash pop indulges bacchanal desires, but can leave a hell of a hangover. When My Heart Felt Volcanic, the Aces' full-length debut, is a pop confectionery, but there's substance to its sweetness: it's a shimmering statement of purpose, confident and controlled, constructed with care.

Originally formed as The Blue Aces, vocalist and guitarist Cristal Ramirez, her sister, Alisa, on drums, guitarist Katie Henderson and bassist McKenna Petty first began performing together in their native Utah a decade ago. After years of refinement, last year's glittery '80s-inspired singles "Physical" and "Stuck" previewed the pastel-hued pop that's fully realized on When My Heart Felt Volcanic.

The Aces, When My Heart Felt Volcanic

When My Heart Felt Volcanic comes out April 6 via Red Bull Records.

Across 13 tracks, the Aces' sound positively sparkles. Drawing from both past and present Top 40 proclivities, the record captures moments with clarity and detail. The breezy album opener "Volcanic Love" glistens as Ramirez draws out her syllables, articulating an overwhelming, all-consuming lust that lingers. Anchored by stable, unshakeable synths, the anthemic "Just Like That" details the demise of what once was with a slow build to its cathartic, kiss-off chorus. Closer "Waiting for You" slinks and slithers, waiting for impulses to be acted on, before its soaring crescendo.

What the Aces accomplish on When My Heart Felt Volcanic isn't without precedent. "Bad Love"'s funky bass evokes the glitzy pop of The 1975. In "Fake Nice," Ramirez's punctuated delivery bounces off percussive bass in a way that feels indebted to Paramore's recent work. And the bright, breezy influence of HAIM's playfully cool sound is most clear on "Stay"; lyrically, its treatment of desire in the digital age ("Gotta send me pictures / Save 'em to my roll") is thoroughly modern and millennial ("If I change my number, you're the first to know"). Same goes for "Lovin Is Bible," a danceable gem that captures the foolish abandonment of flirtation ("We can paint our love all over town / Watch it go viral").

But throughout When My Heart Felt Volcanic, there's a timelessness to the construction. More than the sum of its parts or the sound of its influences, as a debut, it's a refined mission statement from a band with history. As massively-appealing pop music, the kind that's fit to be blasted from car stereos and sung along to at high volumes, it's a satisfyingly cohesive treat.

The Aces, When My Heart Felt Volcanic

First Listen: The Aces, 'When My Heart Felt Volcanic'

01Volcanic Love

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Volcanic Love
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Stuck

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Stuck
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Fake Nice

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fake Nice
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Lovin Is Bible

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Lovin Is Bible
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Just Like That

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Just Like That
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Last One

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Last One
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Strong Enough

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Strong Enough
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Holiday

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Holiday
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Stay

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Stay
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Bad Love

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Bad Love
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Put It On The Line

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Put It On The Line
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Hurricane

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Hurricane
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

13Waiting For You

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Waiting For You
    Album
    When My Heart Felt Volcanic
    Artist
    The Aces
    Label
    Red Bull
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
When My Heart Felt Volcanic
Artist
The Aces
Label
Red Bull
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety