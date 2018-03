Election Victory Glow Fades As Putin Faces 2 Major Issues Russians are angry about a mall fire in Siberia that killed 64 people. And, the U.S. and other countries expelled Russian diplomats after an ex-Russian spy in Britain was exposed to a nerve agent.

Election Victory Glow Fades As Putin Faces 2 Major Issues Europe Election Victory Glow Fades As Putin Faces 2 Major Issues Election Victory Glow Fades As Putin Faces 2 Major Issues Audio will be available later today. Russians are angry about a mall fire in Siberia that killed 64 people. And, the U.S. and other countries expelled Russian diplomats after an ex-Russian spy in Britain was exposed to a nerve agent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor