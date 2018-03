Sessions Want To Overrule Judges Who Put Deportation Cases on Hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions is moving to reshape the immigration courts by clearing a massive backlog of cases. Critics say he's considering unprecedented changes in order to speed up deportations.

Sessions Want To Overrule Judges Who Put Deportation Cases on Hold Law Sessions Want To Overrule Judges Who Put Deportation Cases on Hold Sessions Want To Overrule Judges Who Put Deportation Cases on Hold Audio will be available later today. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is moving to reshape the immigration courts by clearing a massive backlog of cases. Critics say he's considering unprecedented changes in order to speed up deportations.