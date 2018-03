1 Year Later: What People In The U.K. Think About Brexit Progress Britain triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty one year ago, which began the official Brexit process. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Bloomberg reporter Charlotte Ryan, who was on the team that traveled around the U.K. talking to people about how they think Brexit is going.

Britain triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty one year ago, which began the official Brexit process. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Bloomberg reporter Charlotte Ryan, who was on the team that traveled around the U.K. talking to people about how they think Brexit is going.