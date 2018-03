Funeral Held For Stephon Clark As Unrest Continues In Sacramento At Stephon Clark's funeral Thursday, Rev. Al Sharpton gave a eulogy to the man shot by police in Sacramento last week. Hundreds of residents went to City Hall Tuesday to express their anger about the shooting.

At Stephon Clark's funeral Thursday, Rev. Al Sharpton gave a eulogy to the man shot by police in Sacramento last week. Hundreds of residents went to City Hall Tuesday to express their anger about the shooting.