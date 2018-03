Federal Judge Allows Emoluments Lawsuit Against President Trump To Proceed Last year, Maine Gov. Paul LePage stayed at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, a federal judge cited the visit as evidence in an emoluments case against President Trump. NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Portland Press Herald reporter Scott Thistle, who broke the story last year.

