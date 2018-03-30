Accessibility links

The Pattern Problem Are we destined to repeat our patterns, or do we generally stray in surprising directions?
NPR logo

The Pattern Problem

Listen · 57:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/597779735/598261690" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Pattern Problem

Science

The Pattern Problem

The Pattern Problem

Listen · 57:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/597779735/598261690" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Invisibilia

Content Warning: This episode contains descriptions of sexual abuse.

A panel of judges sits to decide the fate of the young woman. She's the child of addicts and an ex-addict and ex-felon herself, and she's asking the court to trust her to become an attorney. The outcome of her case hinges on a question we all struggle with: are we destined to repeat our patterns, or do we generally stray in surprising directions? - a question increasingly relevant in an age when algorithms are trying to predict everything about our behavior.

Special thanks to the following musicians:

Rick Klaras for his song "Rain"

Aimee Mann for her song "Stuck in the Past"