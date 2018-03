Hundreds Turn Out For Stephon Clark's Funeral In Sacramento Stephon Clark was the 22-year-old unarmed black man who was killed earlier this month by Sacramento police. David Greene talks to Pastor Les Simmons, who was at the funeral.

Hundreds Turn Out For Stephon Clark's Funeral In Sacramento National Hundreds Turn Out For Stephon Clark's Funeral In Sacramento Hundreds Turn Out For Stephon Clark's Funeral In Sacramento Audio will be available later today. Stephon Clark was the 22-year-old unarmed black man who was killed earlier this month by Sacramento police. David Greene talks to Pastor Les Simmons, who was at the funeral. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor