Methodist Resort In Michigan Says Only Christians Can Buy Its Property There's a housing association on Lake Michigan where only practicing Christians can own property. They say they are a religious organization and are exempt from anti-discrimination laws.

Methodist Resort In Michigan Says Only Christians Can Buy Its Property Methodist Resort In Michigan Says Only Christians Can Buy Its Property Methodist Resort In Michigan Says Only Christians Can Buy Its Property Audio will be available later today. There's a housing association on Lake Michigan where only practicing Christians can own property. They say they are a religious organization and are exempt from anti-discrimination laws. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor