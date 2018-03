Atlanta Paralyzed For More Than A Week By Cyber Attack The city of Atlanta has entered its eighth day crippled by a cyber attack. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with WABE's Tasnim Shamma about how the city is coping.

Atlanta Paralyzed For More Than A Week By Cyber Attack National Atlanta Paralyzed For More Than A Week By Cyber Attack Atlanta Paralyzed For More Than A Week By Cyber Attack Audio will be available later today. The city of Atlanta has entered its eighth day crippled by a cyber attack. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with WABE's Tasnim Shamma about how the city is coping. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor