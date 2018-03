Arizona Teachers Threatening To Strike If They Don't Get A Pay Raise A group of Arizona educators rallied at the state capitol on Wednesday, demanding a 20 percent pay raise. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey says that's a no-go. Noah Karvelis, an organizer and music teacher, tells NPR's Ailsa Chang about their next steps.

Arizona Teachers Threatening To Strike If They Don't Get A Pay Raise Education Arizona Teachers Threatening To Strike If They Don't Get A Pay Raise Arizona Teachers Threatening To Strike If They Don't Get A Pay Raise Audio will be available later today. A group of Arizona educators rallied at the state capitol on Wednesday, demanding a 20 percent pay raise. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey says that's a no-go. Noah Karvelis, an organizer and music teacher, tells NPR's Ailsa Chang about their next steps. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor