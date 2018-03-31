Fresh Air Weekend: 'Daily Show' Correspondent Roy Wood Jr.; Growing Up Undocumented

This week:

Comic Roy Wood Jr. Taps Into America's Psyche On 'The Daily Show': Wood says the years he spent performing in comedy clubs in the South and Midwest — sometimes in places where he felt unsafe as a black man — prepared him for his work on The Daily Show.

Steven Spielberg's Fantastical 'Ready Player One' Is A Fatally Overblown Juggernaut: Spielberg's new action-adventure is set in future world where people use virtual-reality goggles to escape a dreary city. Critic Justin Chang calls it both "spectacular — and spectacularly empty."

'Americanized' Recounts What It's Like To Grow Up Undocumented: Sara Saedi was two when her parents fled Iran to California. Her new memoir describes her 18-year-long path to citizenship, and the lingering anxiety of being undocumented.

