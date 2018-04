What Drives Men To Violent Extremism Sociologist Michael Kimmel says some white men feel their place in American society is being threatened. Kimmel talks with NPR's Korva Coleman about his new book Healing from Hate.

What Drives Men To Violent Extremism Author Interviews What Drives Men To Violent Extremism What Drives Men To Violent Extremism Audio will be available later today. Sociologist Michael Kimmel says some white men feel their place in American society is being threatened. Kimmel talks with NPR's Korva Coleman about his new book Healing from Hate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor