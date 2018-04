Examining Amazon's Business Model Amazon's stock value dropped after President Trump tweeted criticism of it. Antitrust expert Lina Khan of the Open Markets Institute tells NPR's Korva Coleman how Amazon might face regulation.

Amazon's stock value dropped after President Trump tweeted criticism of it. Antitrust expert Lina Khan of the Open Markets Institute tells NPR's Korva Coleman how Amazon might face regulation.