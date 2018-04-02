Carnival Cruise Gives Teen Free Vacation For His Snapchat Handle

Darian Lipscomb, 15, of Prospect, Va., loves Carnival Cruise so much that his Snapchat handle is @carnivalcruise. The company wanted the handle for itself. It of the teen and his family a free trip.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Fifteen-year-old Darian Lipscomb of Prospect, Va., loves himself a good Carnival cruise - so much so that he made his Snapchat handle @carnivalcruise. Well, the company decided it wanted the handle for itself, so it started bombarding his hometown with signs asking Darian to give it up. Finally, they made the teenager an offer he couldn't refuse - a free cruise for his family on the company's new ship. Now, all he has to do is come up with a new Snapchat handle - maybe @winning. It's MORNING EDITION.

