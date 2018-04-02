Accessibility links

Yunte Huang's new book chronicles the lives of the "original Siamese twins," who were brought to America in 1829 and forced to perform in a freak show. They later married and fathered 21 children.
'Inseparable' Recounts The Unusual Lives Of Conjoined Twins Chang And Eng Bunker

'Inseparable' Recounts The Unusual Lives Of Conjoined Twins Chang And Eng Bunker

'Inseparable' Recounts The Unusual Lives Of Conjoined Twins Chang And Eng Bunker

'Inseparable' Recounts The Unusual Lives Of Conjoined Twins Chang And Eng Bunker

Yunte Huang's new book chronicles the lives of the "original Siamese twins," who were brought to America in 1829 and forced to perform in a freak show. They later married and fathered 21 children.

Inseparable

The Original Siamese Twins and Their Rendezvous With American History

by Yunte Huang

