Steven Bochco, Groundbreaking TV Producer, Dies at 74

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to David Nevins about how producer Steven Bochco helped form the structure for many modern TV dramas. Bochco died Sunday at 74. Bochco introduced the private lives of police officers and the telling of multiple stories in each episode.