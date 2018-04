Sinclair Broadcast Group Forces Nearly 200 Station Anchors To Read Same Script The largest broadcaster in the country is forcing its anchors to read a promotional script that warns viewers about "fake news" on other stations and media. Its among the Sinclair Broadcast Group's now infamous "must-run" segments that include conservative commentary and reports about terrorism.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Forces Nearly 200 Station Anchors To Read Same Script Media Sinclair Broadcast Group Forces Nearly 200 Station Anchors To Read Same Script Sinclair Broadcast Group Forces Nearly 200 Station Anchors To Read Same Script Audio will be available later today. The largest broadcaster in the country is forcing its anchors to read a promotional script that warns viewers about "fake news" on other stations and media. Its among the Sinclair Broadcast Group's now infamous "must-run" segments that include conservative commentary and reports about terrorism. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor