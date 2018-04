Anti-Apartheid Activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81 Anti-apartheid activist and wife of the late Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died Monday at 81. She was renowned for revving up crowds with her fierce speeches denouncing the apartheid system.

