Soldiers In Oklahoma Tangle With A Grumpy Goose

The goose went after the first soldier in a group marching single file at Fort Sills. The soldier tried to block the attack and then escapes into a building with the rest of the soldiers following.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. U.S. soldiers are tough people, ready to face down any aggressor, unless that aggressor is a grumpy goose. A security camera at Oklahoma's Fort Sill captured this standoff. A group of soldiers are marching single file across a courtyard when this goose flies directly at the first soldier in line. He turns his back to try and block the attack. Then, he runs into a building. The rest of the soldiers follow suit because that is the rational thing to do. And the goose lives to fight another day. It's MORNING EDITION.

