Central American Migrants In Mexico Aim For The U.S. Border Rachel Martin talks to Reuters reporter Delphine Schrank about a caravan of Central American migrants in Mexico. The group caught the ire of President Trump who set off a flurry of angry tweets.

Audio will be available later today.